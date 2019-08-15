Platinum consolidate top spot

Defending champions, FC Platinum, continue to make their title retention intents clear with a 2-0 win over Harare City at Mandava yesterday.

Goals from Never Tigere and Perfect Chikwende either half saw the platinum miners opening a four-point gap over second placed CAPS United.

The result also saw Norman Mapeza’s men bouncing back to winning ways, having gone for three games without a win.

They travel to Gibbo on Sunday to face an on-fire Triangle that has gone for 10 games without tasting defeat – in all competitions.

Yesterday’s result also meant Harare City have now gone for seven games without registering a win – to put new coach Mark Mathe under pressure.

Mathe, who has taken charge of six games so far, said they made mistakes that cost them a good result.

“Highly disappointed, when I look at our performance vis-a-vis our game plan.

“In terms of containment we did ever so well, no one can falter us for that. I think we were also very naïve; we could have hit a lot of shots at goal, we could have scored Tizayi (Francis) had we had the heart to do it, had we not been naïve.

“You look at the second half, we ended up opening because we were chasing the game. We are also worried about the mistakes that we committed because they took advantage of the mistake we committed in the first half and in the second and that was the turning point of the game.

But in terms of effort, in terms of competing against the champions, a team that is playing in the champions league I can’t falter my players,” said Mathe.

In another Premier Soccer League played yesterday, Triangle defeated a nine-man Ngezi Platinum 1-0 at Baobab.

The result saw Triangle ending their opponents’ unbeaten run of 10 games. H-Metro