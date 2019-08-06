Kadewere in flying start

French Ligue 2 side Le Havre coach Paul le Guen says Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere has the potential to be among the Golden Boot contenders in the second tier league.

Kadewere has made a flying start to the season in Ligue 2 with three goals already to his name in two games.

He was on target at the weekend to rescue a point for Le Havre in a home game against Niort.

The Zimbabwe international opened his campaign with a brace away to AC Ajaccio last week and is already being tipped for a good season.

His coach Le Guen described him as an intelligent player.

“I’m not surprised, it’s a very important thing. I think he’s able to be among the top scorers in Ligue 2. He has the potential, he’s a very clever player, intelligent in the game.

“The (partnership) he forms with Jamal (Thiaré) has to become more complementary, Tino goes more to the ball while Jamal takes the deep, they have to play with the qualities of their partners,” Guen told the French media.

Kadewere’s goal scoring prowess has made him a darling with the Le Harve fans.

At the weekend, he controlled a high ball from a corner kick and created space for himself before firing a low shot that beat the opposition goalkeeper from close range.

Le Harve, however, still need to start winning games if their dream of getting promotion at the end of the season is to materialise.

Kadewere was part of the Warriors group at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where Zimbabwe were booted out in the group stages.

Zimbabwe’s next assignment will be an away FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier against Somalia on September 2.

Meanwhile, the ZIFA board is set to finalise the appointment of the coach to replace Sunday Chidzambwa who resigned recently following a disappointing campaign at the recent AFCON tournament in Egypt.

ZIFA communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela, confirmed yesterday the ball is now in the board’s court after the technical development committee met at the weekend and came up with recommendations.

A member of the committee confirmed they have recommended a local coach with Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas heavily tipped to take over the reins.

Interim Warriors coach Rahman Gumbo and Tonderai Ndiraya of Dynamos have also been linked with positions in the new technical set-up.

Gwesela yesterday said an announcement will be made after the meeting of the ZIFA board led by Felton Kamambo.

“The Zimbabwe Football would like to confirm that the Technical Development Committee met in Bulawayo on the 3rd of August 2019 and deliberated on the Warriors technical structure.

“The committee made recommendations which will be tabled before the ZIFA Executive Committee for decision making,” said Gwesela. The Herald