Sacked Luke Masomere cries foul

By Eddie Chikamhi

Veteran football coach Luke Masomere, who was sacked by Premiership newboys Manica Diamonds at the weekend, has claimed that he was sabotaged by some members of the club’s executive.

Masomere yesterday told The Herald that the writing was on the wall for him after he was sidelined from the recruitment of players and later given “unrealistic targets to reach a hefty 66 points” in their maiden season in the top-flight league.

The outspoken coach claimed the working conditions at the Mutare-based club had been severely poisoned by vice chairman Lovet Wadawareva.

“This is a club that I hold dear to my heart because I helped in its foundation in 2017,’’ he said.

‘’But, to be honest with you, I knew I was going to be fired before the season ends, and it all has got nothing to do with football.

“I think I did well to last this long because they have been trying very hard to frustrate me from the beginning of the season.

“That is why they disregarded my wish list and they went on to set targets for me which were unrealistic considering that this was our first season in the Premiership and that I had no input in the players that had been signed.

“I was the last person to be given a contract after they had signed all the players and it was all strategically planned. What could I have done if players are forced on me like that? “Under normal circumstances, I could have rejected the contract but I only got to sign on January 7 when there was nowhere else to go.

“I wrote to them in February telling them that it was impossible to meet the targets under such conditions and there was no response.” The Herald