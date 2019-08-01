Jay C speaks on wedding

By Kimberley Majange

Popular Zimdancehall chanter Joel “Jay C” Chitate, who has been involved in cold war with the South Africa based musician Nox, is set to release his seventh album titled Love Life.

The album, expected to be out late August, carries a track, which he is dedicating to his fiancée.

“I came up with the title Love Life because since I started my music, my fans knew me better for real love story telling.

“With the country we are living now, a lot is happening in relationships, good or bad and that’s where I derived the title of this project.

“On the album, there is another track I did for my special one to be Amai Malakai Ardialah.

“I can’t disclose her name now, I will do so on our wedding day, ndinotya kunetserwa ngirozi yangu pa social media,” said Jay C.

The Actor Haafe singer said despite the fight he had with Nox, it has not changed how fans are receiving his message and he will not fight over his girlfriend.

“My fans have always been loyal to my music and they believe in me. They definitely know that Actor hadye tsuro yakafa yega.

“No need to fight over a girlfriend or any one. I’m focusing on my current queen and she is thrice beautiful,” said Jay C, adding, “No one is targeted by this project but is just a social commentary, everyone is in a relationship so any song might relate to your situation.”

The six track album was produced at Bigyaadz and Sunshine Studios and it took three months to be completed.

Jay C also opened up on the other artistes he is working with.

“On this album there is a collaboration I did with Quonfuzed

“I have other projects in the pipeline as I am working collaborations with the African brothers the likes of Coco Finger from Kenya and Tekno, Nigeria.” H Metro