Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsFeaturedNews

Brugge reject Aston Villa bid for Nakamba

46,577 0

Aston Villa are said to have failed with an £11 million offer for Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.

Marvelous Nakamba
Marvelous Nakamba

Villa demanded that Club Brugge sign one of their players ‘‘for a few million euros’’ as part of their offer for Nakamba, according to Belgian newspaper HLN.

The Belgian newspaper reports that Brugge refused the Villans’ proposal, which accompanied an £11 million bid for Nakamba.

It adds that the 25-year-old has been ‘‘unlawfully absent for more than a week’’ and continues to hope that he can force a transfer away from the Pro League giants, with his entourage ‘‘assuming’’ that an agreement will soon be found with Aston Villa.

Related Articles

Nakamba’s stand off with Club Brugge persists

8,336 0

Nakamba’s handlers believe Villa agreement is close

26,068 0

Nakamba Villa deal underway

46,672 3

Nakamba goes awol in Belgium

36,252 0

Nakamba would provide Villa, for whom John McGinn starred last season, with another combative option in central midfield.

The Villans are expected to add the more defensive-minded Douglas Luiz to an offensive-looking engine room cast, and it remains to be seen how that move would affect their pursuit of Nakamba.

The Zimbabwean, who has also been linked with Newcastle United, is already following Aston Villa on Twitter. — HITC

You might also like More from author