Nakamba believes Luton Town ‘have progressed compared to first games’

Luton Town midfield powerhouse Marvelous Nakamba has urged the club and fans to stick together and remain focused on avoiding relegation from the English Premier League.

The Zimbabwean midfielder who was signed permanently from Aston Villa in the summer, is confident the Hatters will avoid the chop from the top flight.

Despite a cruel 1-0 loss to Tottenham on Saturday, Nakamba told Luton Today, “I think we have progressed compared to the first games.

“Now we are getting some decent chances, but also each and every game we are disappointed with not doing this and that, a few basic things.

“I think we’re going in the right direction but we just have to stick together, just believe and I think it will come. As a group we need to train hard and keep on believing as a team.

“We grew into the game, but it’s a game of results.

“Now we just have to take all the positives and look to the next game and push each other, encourage each other, and keep on believing as a group, as players.

“Also, I think the fans are doing their part by supporting the team throughout, from the first minute and through the 90 minutes.

“We’re grateful for that, now it’s more up to us as players to give it that extra push and believe.”