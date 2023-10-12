Mliswa advises Chamisa to order resignation of all MPs and go for congress

Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has said opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa will have to order the full resignation of his MPs and councillors and go for congress if he wants to retain control of the party.

CCC is facing a huge setback following the recall of its 15 MPs by Sengezo Tshabangu, a former MDC-T and PDP member widely described by the CCC as a political impostor, who styles himself as the party’s Interim Secretary General.

While Chamisa is claiming that Tshabangu is not a CCC member, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has since endorsed his letter and announced vacancies in the affected constituencies.

Mliswa argues that for Chamisa to retain his grip on the party, he will have to advise his members to resign and call for a congress in order to resolve the internal disputes facing his party.

“If Chamisa is to get back control of CCC he has to order for a full resignation of the remaining MPs and Councilors; reform the party, go for Congress and return stronger.

“Either that or he goes to the negotiating table with the internal players being fronted by Tshabangu,” the former independent lawmaker said.

Addressing journalists after CCC’s 18th Citizens National Assembly meeting on Wednesday in Harare, Chamisa said his MPs, Senators and councillors would disengage from Parliament and council business until the recalled MPs are reinstated.

“Until this issue is resolved CCC MPs, and councillors will disengage from Parliament and Councils,” said Chamisa.

“When we say disengage, we do not mean that they have withdrawn, we are saying no business will be transacted until remedy and justice are done through the mechanism we have agreed.”

Chamisa added that he engaged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) over what he said is a “political crisis” in Zimbabwe.

But renowned British academic Professor Stephen Chan believes that the opposition lacks a strong strategy that would convince the region to support them.

“For if Chamisa appeals to the regional leaders they will say: Yes, it is reasonable to see the hand of Zanu-PF behind all this.

“But how did you fall into all these traps they set for you? The regional leaders will ask questions about foresight, strategy, and leadership.

“Basically an unstructured organisation is an open one, amorphous and open enough for exactly this kind of intrusion and sabotage. This may be unfair and unkind. But they will not help,” he said.