Luton Town’s Marvelous Nakamba tops Premier League chart for tackles

Luton Town’s Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba sits on top of the English Premier League (EPL) chart for the most tackles made, earning glowing praise from his manager Rob Edwards.

Nakamba produced another scintillating performance as his Luton side powered past Everton 2-1 away at Goodison Park last Saturday.

Initialling joining Luton from Aston Villa on loan in January, the Hatters signed the Zimbabwean on a permanent basis on July 20 after his performances helped them secure promotion to the Premier League.

Performances in the 2-1 defeat to West Ham United have been followed up with fine displays against Fulham and Wolves.

“It was at Goodison Park that he really shone once more though, particularly in the second half as the Hatters dug in to keep their hosts at bay and hold on to their 2-1 victory,” Luton Today reported.

“Making six tackles with two interceptions, while also having the visitors’ best passing accuracy of just under 75 percent, it means that Nakamba is now up to 26 tackles this term, the highest in the entire Premier League,” the website said.

It puts him above Spurs’ Yves Bissouma and West Ham’s Lucas Paquetá, with team-mate Amari’i Bell in fourth place as well.

His manager Edwards said: “It shows that maybe we haven’t got the ball as much as others that we have to make more tackles as well, we’re going to need him to keep doing that!

“He was excellent, I love that saying, 70 percent of the world is covered by water, the other 30 percent by Marvelous Nakamba, I love that.

“I saw that again the other day, I was laughing to myself, as he’s brilliant.

“He’s some man, he just goes about his business in a real humble way.

“His performance was top the other day, really, really influential.

“He does the stuff that people won’t always see, and doesn’t want all the praise for it either, he just gets on and is a real top player, a top, top guy.”