Calaz learns from Macheso

By Nyasha Kada

Seh Calaz says he has managed to learn a number of things from ace sungura musician Alick Macheso during their current tour of the UK.

The Hatimisike singer revealed that he had managed to learn four things from Macheso when the two got to spend time together abroad.

“I spent an hour just talking to mudhara wedu Macheso and I learnt a lot from him, but there are four major things I can mention,” he said.

The lessons are:

Being humble ku varungu (fans) vedu. Don’t miss any show and perform weven muione vanhu 15 and shaura kusvika zvido zvevatsigiri vako zvazadzikiswa. Being loved by many is a blessing and therefore take time to engage and have Kodak moments with your fans. Take time to always take pictures after your performance. Don’t refuse to get pictures regardless who it is, female or male fans. Calaz revealed that he was a culprit when it comes to not taking pictures with people especially the female fans as he was afraid others would use them to tarnish his image.

“I learnt a lot from Baba Shero, for the lessons kudzidza hakuperi,” he added. H-Metro