Hooker found dead, 666 inscribed on belly

By Kudzai Chikiwa

A SUSPECTED hooker was found dead in a lodge in Bulawayo with 666, biblically known as the mark of the beast and a star associated with the occult, inscribed on her belly with a red substance.

The suspected satanic ritual killing occurred at Silver Sands Lodge situated at number 13 Connaught Avenue between Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and Jason Moyo Street.

A cleaner at the lodge stumbled on the body which had been stashed under a bed on Monday morning.

Sources at the lodge said the woman checked into Silver Sands with a man who gave a Pumula South address as his home at around 3AM on Sunday.

“She appeared drunk and was carrying a bucket with ice and beer. Around 10AM on the same day, a staff member knocked on the door to tell them it was time to check out. The man partially opened the door and paid for an extra day saying his companion was still drunk,” said a source.

The source said around 2PM the man left the lodge saying he was going to buy food and never returned.

“On Monday at around 10AM a staff member went to clean the room and inform the occupants that it was time to check out. She knocked without a response and eventually opened the door. We heard her screaming saying someone was dead in the room,” said the source.

The police, added the source, were called and the full horror of the situation was revealed.

The source said there were no visible marks on the woman’s body but blood and a strange fluid were coming out of her mouth.

“We think it was a satanic ritual killing. The number 666 is known as a mark of evil as shown in the Bible in Revelations 13. A police officer said the star that was painted on her tummy is used to summon evil spirits,” said the source.

Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said investigations were underway to determine the cause of death.

“I confirm that police are investigating a case of a woman who was found dead under a bed at Silver Sands Lodge in the CBD. The body was discovered by a cleaner while she was spreading sheets on the bed and she alerted her superiors who reported the case,” she said.

Ass Insp Msebele said the body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for postmortem.

“We have not yet established the cause of death. We will provide finer details after investigations. The police have not obtained the name of the deceased as well as residential address of the man the deceased was allegedly in the company of,” she said.

The dead woman was wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket, black bra and black top.

Recently an unknown woman from Bulawayo was allegedly raped and killed in a bushy pathway between Richmond and Mzilikazi suburbs.

A passerby called police after stumbling on the body.

The woman was found half naked. The Chronicle