Male hooker assaulted for dumping client

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A male prostitute from Mkoba suburb in Gweru who has been masquerading as a woman for the past five years, was recently assaulted by his client after discovering that the thigh vendor was actually a man.

The incident occurred at the popular Mpambadzire night club in Mkoba 6 shopping centre after the man, Bismarck Damba, who was popularly known as Cynthia Damba was exposed.

Patience Moyo, a vendor who witnessed the incident unfolding said everyone was shocked to discover the “woman” they had known for years was a man.

“We have known Cynthia for quite some time now and it is disturbing and shocking to find out that she is a ‘man’. We have known her for more than five years, and we never at any time suspected that ‘she’ might be lying about her identity,” said Moyo.

Tatenda Chiminya who works as a cashier in one of the shops at the shopping centre said it remained a mystery how Damba managed to fool everyone.

“What remains a mystery is how he managed to convince everyone that he is a ‘woman’. How then was he sleeping with clients for the past five years. And in those five years, none of his clients noticed that he is a man pretending to be a woman. He was also part of an all-female dance group that always performed in the club. The whole incident feels like a script from a movie,” she said.

A female sex worker who declined to be named and works in the same night club said it was a relief that Damba was finally caught.

“He was taking our clients from us and to us it’s a relief that he has been exposed because our clients will finally come back to us,” she said. B Metro