DJ Tira rocks Bulawayo

By Bongani Ndlovu

DJ Tira led fans at Cosmopolitan Night Club in Bulawayo, through a two-hour musical journey that spans more than 15 years.

Makoya Bearings who was in the city last Friday as part of his Fact Durban Rocks Tour dished out hits from the early 2000s that were well appreciated by fans.

The VIP and VVIP areas at the nightclub were packed while those who could not get close to the DJ booth where Tira was operating from watched him through a live feed on various television screens.

He started off the music journey with the breakout track Won’t let you go ft. Joocy from his debut album Ezase Afro Volume 1. It seems the song is very sentimental for DJ Tira as it has become his signature tune which he uses to announce his presence on the decks. It is understandable why he loves the track as it was his breakthrough tune.

DJ Tira also played DJ Cndo – the first artiste he signed under his Afrotainment record label – tracks such as Ngisemathandweni.

As he got into the mood to party with fans, he introduced them to another era in his musical journey – 2005 – when he was pushing the

Durban’s finest movement with DJ Sox. This was the period DJ Tira and Sox literally ruled the roost in music and people liked the style and pizzazz that they brought to house music.

DJ Tira also orchestrated the feeling of euphoria on the dance floor as he played songs Ubala and Umlilo and people sang along and mimicked Mampintsha’s dance moves as the night wore on.

He then played some Gqom music, a genre that he is credited for bringing to the fore of Mzansi showbiz. The younger folk in the crowd started doing the Vosho dance and DJ Tira joined them from time to time.

Wrapping up his set after 3AM, DJ Tira played Malume, a track which features his latest signing TipCee.

It was a feel good party that everyone in the club was reminded of memorable nights out with friends and family gatherings such as weddings and parties.

Before Tira took to the decks, local DJs Liz and Keezy had warmed up the crowd with a great music selection. DJ Mzoe took over from Tira and continued the party mood. The Chronicle