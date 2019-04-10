DJ Tira brings Durban flavour to Bulawayo

By Bongani Ndlovu

Afrotainment boss DJ Tira is set to bring the Durban flavour to his favourite hunting ground, Bulawayo, for a show at Cosmopolitan Night club next month.

The show will be held on May 24 and is dubbed, “One Night in Durban with DJ Tira”.

The man behind hit songs such as Amachankura, Happy Days, Malume and Ngisemathandweni is being brought to Bulawayo to liven up the entertainment scene in the city, according to Cosmopolitan Club manager Manu Mahaso.

“We are bringing Tira to Bulawayo to spice up our entertainment calendar. He is arguably one of Africa’s biggest DJs. But we aren’t stopping with DJ Tira only as we have a lot in store for our loyal Cosmopolitan patrons. More South African DJs are coming,” said Mahaso.

During such shows, the nightspot proves to be too small to carry the hordes of people who attend.

To counter this, Mahaso said they were planning on expanding the club to accommodate more people.

“Soon the club will be expanded so that there’s a lot of space for our big shows. Many a time when we’ve shows of this magnitude, the club becomes too packed. We want to utilise every bit of space in the club,” he said.

This will be the third high profile South African DJ lined up to perform at Cosmopolitan as DJ Prince Kaybee is billed to do so on April 30 while Heavy K’s dates are still to be confirmed.

Asked on progress with regards to Prince Kaybee and Heavy K, Mahaso said: “We’ve already secured DJ Prince Kaybee who’ll launch his album Re Mmino at Cosmopolitan at the end of this month. We are still tying loose ends with regards to Heavy K.”

The last time DJ Tira performed in Bulawayo was in 2017 at the now defunct Club Connect in arguably one of the best shows in the city at the time.

As for Prince Kaybee and Heavy K, the duo last performed in Bulawayo in 2016 at Cosmopolitan on two consecutive nights. On both nights they brought the house down. The Chronicle