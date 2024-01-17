South Africa’s DJ Tira and NaakMusiQ end bitter four-year feud

South African music producer DJ Tira and NaakMusiQ have reportedly buried the hatchet, bringing to an end a bitter feud that has seen them fail to make music together for the past four years.

An enraged NaakMusiQ reportedly badged into Tira’s home in Ruimsig, west of Johannesburg four years ago demanding money that the Afrotainment boss had made from ringtones.

That incident sparked a feud that soured relations between them.

However, according to Zimoja, who spoke to a source close to the musicians, Tira and Naak have since reunited.

“They have sorted their issues out and they are back together working on new projects. They began by teaming up with Mayonie founder Zakhele “Zakes Bantwini” Madida.

“They are done with that project where they feature Zakes and now they are working on their project on the side.”

According to the source, Naak was particularly happy to link up with Tira again as he believed that he understood his music best.

“Naak is very happy to be back together with Tira as he feels he is the only producer who understands him and his music. They have done very well in the past and surely he is hungry to give us good music,” said the source.

NaakMusiQ shared pictures of the two together confirming that they were in studio together captioned, “Studio camp day 4”.

Both Naak and Tira refused to comment on their renewed friendship.