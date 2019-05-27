Ray of hope for Bosso

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Ray Lunga gave Highlanders a ray of hope that all is not lost when he scored in the first half to give a previously winless Bosso their first set of maximum points against league debutants TelOne at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Sadly he had to be pulled out due to injury in the second half following numerous crude tackles on him by the giant TelOne defenders.

“We needed this win; we needed it so badly and I am happy that I scored the goal that helped us break the ice. We march on now and look forward to our next match,” said the pint-sized Lunga, son to club legend Gift Lunga Snr.

Bosso went into yesterday’s match without a win in eight games and they had also failed to score at Barbourfields Stadium in five outings despite some flashes of brilliance.

It was the same yesterday, with coach Madinda Ndlovu giving former Dynamos frontman Cleopas Kapupurika his first start of the season and the winger did not disappoint.

He gave the TelOne defenders torrid moments every time he was in possession, but was starved of the ball by his teammates in the second half despite being easily the best Bosso player on display yesterday.

The win brought smiles to Highlanders supporters, who celebrated as if they had won the championship.

“This is just excellent, I am so happy. The score line does not matter; what’s important is that we have won and now it’s game on, we declare war on all our opponents,” said Mkhokheli Nyala, a medical doctor at Mpilo Central Hospital.

At the club house, music was blasting from almost every car with supporters dancing in celebration.

Highlanders have a derby against Bulawayo Chiefs in their next match before travelling to Yadah and then host arch rivals Dynamos in Week 12. The Chronicle