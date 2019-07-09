Celebs shine at Durban July

“Stars of Africa” was the theme for this year’s Durban July which was attended by the creme de la creme of showbiz from DJ Tira to Zodwa Wabantu and Somizi Mhlongo among others.

Big fashion moments included Boity Thuli going old Hollywood glamour in a purple Orapeleng Modutle dress, DJ Zinhle’s multi-coloured Scalo suit and Somizi’s dramatic train.

Bombshell Minnie Dlamini-Jones gave Durban-based designer Jessica Jane Molebatsi – actor Wandile Molebatsi’s wife – the best birthday gift by wearing a 1950s-inspired creation from her.

Khanyi Mbau channelled an African diamond in a strapless Ryan Keys gown.

The dramatic 1920s-inspired creation had beaded details and dramatic features. Mbau’s hair choice came as a surprise as she refreshingly opted for natural cornrows.

“This look translates to an African diamond, trying to say that Africa doesn’t just mean print, beads or anything ethnic. I’m representing what Kimberly is about in Africa, which is a diamond,” Mbau explained.

Vixen K Naomi played around with tailoring in a jumpsuit that she helped design with inspiration from vintage glamour.

“It’s nothing too extravagant. I chose a colour that accentuates my skin tone,” she said.

However, sources close to The Queen actress Dineo Moeketsi said she had some last-minute fashion drama after designer Lord Quiteria failed to deliver her look on time.

As a result, Moeketsi opted for a casual animal print ensemble.

“She was left disappointed and upset,” a close friend said.

Aside from Mzansi A-listers – from Bonang Matheba to Cassper Nyovest and Rapulana Seiphemo coming out in big numbers to attend – government leaders such as police minister Bheki Cele and his wife Thembeka Ngcobo joined the punters and fashionistas on the fun.

Zodwa Wabantu who ‘slayed’ Durban July with her barely-there mesh dress said she is now ready to set tongues wagging at her wedding.

The 33-year-old provocateur and reality TV star confirmed exclusively to Sowetan at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Saturday that her nuptials to 23-year-old beau Ntobeko Linda will be on July 26.

She also spilled the details of what she will wear teasing that she will have four outfit changes.

“I’m always going to be me no matter how many times people bash and speak ill of me,” she said.

The Durban July is always a special occasion for Zodwa since she first hogged headlines with her no-underwear dress at the annual horse-racing event in 2017. Two years later, she was booked to headline one of the biggest marquees at the event – DJ Tira’s Afrotainment marquee. — Sowetan