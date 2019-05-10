Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Nugget mine victims named

By Nqobile Tshili

Police have released names of the five artisanal miners who died at Nugget Gold Mine in Matobo, Matabeleland South after a tunnel collapsed following a gold rush on Monday.

Some of the illegal miners search for their colleagues who are believed to be trapped underground after a shaft collapse at Nugget Mine in Matobo
About 1 000 fortune seekers swarmed the area after news spread that rich gold deposits had been found at the abandoned mine.

Government on Tuesday completed rescue mission after ascertaining that no bodies were left underground and police cordoned the area off.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said: “We have identified the five people who died after a mine shaft collapsed at Nugget Gold Mine in Matobo.

The five are David Luphahla (26), Nkosilathi Dube (26), Promise Dube, Nobukhosi Bhebhe from Old Pumula and Nathaniel Bhebhe from Iminyela Suburb. We had not verified the ages of the other three,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. The Chronicle

