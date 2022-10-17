CCC members go missing after alleged Zanu PF attacks in Matobo

Members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) including its legislator Daniel Molokele were attacked by alleged Zanu-PF thugs during a by-election campaign in Matobo over the weekend.

Molokele yesterday (Sunday) sent out a distress call to his wife, Dr Samu Dube advising her that he was being attacked by Zanu-PF supporters and they had abandoned their cars running into the bush to hide.

A video was also shared of top of the range cars branded Zanu-PF which were used to attack the opposition officials.

Their registration are: AFX1433 white pickup truck inscribed: “ZANU PF Mash Central” Youth League, ACU3256 Mazda white truck, Grey Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger ACI.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed the development.

“We’ve just received a report that Hon Molokele and a group of CCC mobilisers have been attacked by a group of Zanu PF thugs who were in a 7-vehicle convoy.

“They’ve since fled for cover into a nearby bush. We condemn this orgy of violence unleashed by Zanu PF,” Mahere said.

“ZANU PF thugs undressed CCC women community organizers during their orgy of violence this afternoon in Ward 2 Matobo” Mahere also confirmed.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba later on assured the nation that Molokele, the party’s deputy treasurer general was no longer at risk.

“I have just been in a conversation with Hon Molokele who is now safe with other Champions in Matobo. Something must give!

“The regime in Harare has unleashed terror on innocent civilians. No amount of violence will stop the winds of Change,” he said.

This is not the first time the opposition has accused Zanu-PF of launching violence against them. Last year, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa claimed that he survived an assassination attempt while conducting his countrywide tour meant to mobilise supporters.

Political violence is happening at a time when the country is about to hold harmonised general elections in 2023.