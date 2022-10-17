Mwonzora LIED about seeing Job Sikhala in PRISON, slammed for ‘fake visit’

Jailed opposition MPs Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole on Saturday refused to be seen by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

They, however, cited that Mwonzora with the help of some senior prison officials, tried to bulldoze his way into the prison to meet them. But he did not manage to meet them.

This was confirmed by their spokesperson Freddy Michael Masarirevu on Sunday in a statement that dismissed Mwonzora’s claims that he met the two at Chikurubi on Saturday.

Sikhala and Sithole together with 14 other party activists are jailed over allegations of inciting public violence to avenge the death of murdered opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali in June this year.

“Hon. Sikhala and Hon. Sithole want the public to know that on the 14th of October 2022, they were advised that Senator Douglas Mwonzora intended to visit them.

“This information came through the prison security team. The two declined the request and gave the officials their reasons, which were communicated on that very same day,” Masarirevhu said.

“On Saturday the 15th of October 2022, the same senior prison security officials came, informing them that Sen. Mwonzora had come to visit them, despite their express statement declining the request.

“Hon. Sikhala and Hon. Sithole again refused and opted to remain in their cells whilst Sen. Mwonzora waited outside the gate.

“Some prison officials confirmed today that Sen. Mwonzora did not even make it to the second gate. There are five gates one has to pass through to be able to see inmates.”

He further accused Mwonzora of lying to the nation that he met the incarcerated MPs.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that a person as senior and learned as Sen. Mwonzora would mislead the public into thinking that he met Hon. Sikhala and Hon. Sithole in prison.

“His public statement which he issued to members of the press whom he went with to Chikurubi Maximum claiming to have met both Hon. Sikhala and Hon. Sithole is therefore incorrect and should be dismissed with uttermost contempt,” Masarirevhu said.

“Hon. Sikhala and Hon. Sithole are very angry at some senior officials at Chikurubi for wanting to impose a visit on them. The security officials even made a suggestion that Sen. Mwonzora be allowed to come directly to their cells and guarantee privacy, a request that was turned down.

“As much as the gesture is appreciated, the Honourable MP’s wonder why Sen. Mwonzora invited members of the press to come with him if the visit was genuine.

“Secondly, why would he even insist on visiting them when they had made it clear that they were not comfortable meeting him?

“The two are also questioning why officials allowed Sen. Mwonzora permission to visit them yet a similar request was denied for President Nelson Chamisa. The two are now worried and concerned about their welfare and security.”

The opposition members have spent more than 115 days in jail before being tried.