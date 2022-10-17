‘Wadyajena retaliates’ as ED sets up tribunal to investigate ZACC’s Makamure

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has recommended the setting up of a tribunal to investigate the Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC) spokesperson John Makamure over allegations of abuse of office amid allegations that the commissioner is being punished over the President’s ally Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

Through a Proclamation 4 of 2022, Mnangagwa appointed Retired Justice Maphios Cheda as Chairperson of the Tribunal set to investigate Makamure for a period of 5 months.

Makamure is accused of directing one Lee Sung to fund his political campaigns in Gokwe in return for his protection.

He is also accused of failing to disclose his interest as the founder and trustee of the Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST) whose objectives are allegedly inconsistent with the functions of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and Government.

Mnangagwa, on Monday afternoon, presided at the swearing in of the chairperson of the tribunal, Retired Justice Maphios Cheda and two members Charles Warara and Regai Thandiwe Hove.

Read part of the proclamation: “(a) establish a Tribunal to inquire into the question of removal from office of Commissioner John Makamure; (b) appoint Retired Justice Maphios Cheda as Chairperson of the Tribunal; (c) appoint the Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to be the secretary to the Tribunal;

“… (d) direct that the Tribunal shall be held for a period of five (5) months from the date of swearing in of Members, at such appropriate venue as shall be determined by the Tribunal; (e) direct that the report shall be availed at the conclusion of the inquiry; (f) direct that the Terms of Reference shall be as follows

“(i) to investigate into the matter of the removal from office of Commissioner John Makamure of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission;

(ii) to investigate whether or not Commissioner John Makamure failed to disclose his interest as the founder and trustee of the Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST) whose objectives are allegedly inconsistent with the functions of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and Government; Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission;

(iv) to investigate whether or not Commissioner John Makamure directed one Lee Sung to fund his political campaigns in Gokwe in return for his protection;

(v) to investigate whether or not Commissioner John Makamure’s conduct can be deemed to be tantamount to gross misconduct;

(vi) to consider all information submitted by the Judicial Service Commission in order to arrive at an appropriate recommendation to the President,” read part of the proclamation.

But sources close to Nehanda Radio understand that Makamure is being punished for ‘taking political sides’ before allegedly influencing the arrest of Wadyajena, one of Mnangagwa’s close allies.

The Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator was arrested in August this year in connection with money laundering involving US$ 5, 8 million.

“Makamure’s case gives credence to speculation of the rift in the presidium. He is a well known praise singer for Vice President (Constantino) Chiwenga and ZACC torched a storm by arresting Wadyajena who is the President ‘s blue eyed boy even when he had not tasted the levers of power.

“Remember this guy (Wadyajena) was arrested while ED was out of the country. And these are trumped up charges meant to victimise number 1 (President Mnangagwa)’s allies. This is politics 101 my brother,” the source told Nehanda Radio.