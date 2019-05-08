Zim man sought for murder, rape and robbery in SA

By Thupeyo Muleya

South African police have launched a manhunt for a 29-year-old Zimbabwean man who is accused of robbing, raping and killing his 59-year-old employer in Northam area in Limpopo Province.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the murder was committed in July 2014.

“It is not clear whether the suspect, Andrew Ndlovhu, originally from Zimbabwe and is also known as Andrea Druza, is still in South Africa or he went back home,” he said.

“The man is wanted in connection with the robbery, rape and murder of Christine Robinson, the owner of a game lodge outside Northam. It is alleged that on July 19 in 2014, the suspect, who was an employee at the farm, brutally attacked the elderly woman and stabbed her several times, raped and robbed her of an undisclosed sum of money and disappeared from the scene. The deceased was later discovered by her other employees lying in a pool of blood the following day at around 9:30am.”

Col Ngoepe said the matter was then reported to the police and that since then Ndlovhu has been playing hide-and-seek with the police in Gauteng Province.

He said anyone with information should contact the nearest police station or contact Captain Paromi Kgatla 0n +27 82 565 7939 or +27 14 777 3573 and +27 10 111.

“Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the suspect is disguising as Andrea Druza and might be hiding in Gauteng Province or other provinces.

“We are calling upon Andrew Ndlovhu to go to Northam Police Station or to the nearest police station to assist with the investigations of this matter,” said Col Ngoepe. The Chronicle