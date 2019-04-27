ZBCtv to launch 24-hour news channel soon

Preparations for the launch of ZBC’s 24-hour television news channel, the ZBC News 24, is underway with ZBC CEO, Mr Patrick Mavhura highlighting that they are working round the clock to make the project a reality.

Mr Mavhura and the ZBC senior management team toured the country’s national television exhibition stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), where they were taken through the broadcasting production process.

Speaking after the tour, Mr Mavhura said preparations for the launch of a 24-hour news channel were underway and are at an advanced stage.

“We are in the process of preparing to launch a 24-hour news channel which is also a big opportunity for business as this channel will not only be about Zimbabwe but also an international channel,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is the state-controlled broadcaster in Zimbabwe. It was established as the Rhodesian Broadcasting Corporation (RBC), taking its current name in 1980.

Like the RBC before it, the ZBC has been accused of being a government mouthpiece with no editorial independence.

It traditionally favours the ruling Zanu PF party while denying the opposition parties in the country any fair coverage on both Radio and TV.

In 2015, Freedom House described ZBC coverage as overwhelmingly favouring the ruling ZANU-PF.

In 2003, a study conducted by the Media Monitoring Project of Zimbabwe (MMPZ) in 2003 showed that one of the propaganda jingles, Rambai Makashinga or “Continue Persevering”, was being played 288 times a day on the four ZBC radio stations, and 72 times a day on ZBC television.