‘G40 buying guns to fight Mnangagwa,’ says Eddie Cross – REPORT

By Mandla Ndlovu

Former Bulawayo South Member of Parliament Eddie Cross says the G40 faction of ZANU PF that was defeated through the November 2017 bloodless coup is buying guns to fight the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Addressing the Cape Town Press Club on Thursday Eddie Cross said, “Mnangagwa is committed to reform but he has not received sufficient recognition for what he has done.

“Daily he has to deal with recalcitrant elements in his party. Intelligence sources informing me suggest that the G40 are buying weapons.”

Cross revealed that the South African Government and the Chinese Government were informed of the coup before it took place and they supported it.

“South Africa agreed and China gave coup go-ahead,”vhe said.

“It was done extremely efficiently; police were disarmed and the army took control. It was a legitimate military assisted transition not a coup because the population supported it.”

Cross further said factionalism that is happening in ZANU PF and in government was another threat to Mnangagwa’s success.

“The real threat to Zimbabwe now is the internal factions in the ruling party, for example, the Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya is fighting against Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and this is destabilizing the country.”

Outlining Mnangagwa’s achievements, Cross said the President had done an amazing economic achievement in 9 months with Zimbabwe going from a 40% deficit to a balance of payments surplus and predicted that by end of next quarter Zimbabwe will have a floating currency.

He also said Mnangagwa has reduced the police hierarchy, fired the militia and the secret service and that the securocrats are no longer running the politics but the country is moving towards a civilian democracy. Byo24News