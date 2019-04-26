Vusa Blaqs quits music videos again

By Keith Mlauzi

He definitely knows his way around the camera and scenes of a music video but he feels it’s time up.

Gifted music video director Vusa “Blaqs” Hlatshwayo has revealed that he is officially quitting music videos after his Nama win.

In an interview with, B-Metro Blaqs said it was high time he called it quits in the music game; he will not be making music videos for anyone anymore.

“I have made a decision to quit music videos and venture into something else,” said Blaqs.

He said he would be venturing into film making but it would take a while before he finds his feet into the film industry.

“I will be venturing into the film industry but I will take some time to study and try to understand the industry more,” he said.

Asked on why he was retiring from music Blaqs said it was because he wanted to explore other avenues and give other directors a chance.

“I have had my share and it’s time I give other people a chance as well,” he added.

As he resigns Blaqs leaves some of his clients unsatisfied with his services, but he says he hopes to make good with them before he goes.

“I will make agreements with some of my clients that have complained about my services,” he said.

He said he still had six more music videos to produce before he packs his bags.

“I still have about six videos that I need to finish up then after that I will pack my bags and go home,” said the videographer.

In the past months Blaqs has been accused for sabotaging artistes by either making a poor quality video or failing to deliver after he receives payment for a particular project.

This is not the first time he has announced that he will be quitting music videos. In March 2017 he said he was quitting music videos but that never happened. B-Metro