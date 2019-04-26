Tsikamutanda murdered for failing to reverse spell

By Michael Magoronga

A popular Redcliff faith healer was stabbed to death after he failed to heal an ulunyoka patient.

Lunyoka is a condition or spell that is cast on a man that beds a centrally locked, and usually married woman.

The popular faith healer, Tapiwa Mubaiwa, was assaulted to death by an angry mob related to Tony Siziba who was allegedly suffering from ulunyoka which the healer failed to treat as promised.

The family was reportedly angered after Mubaiwa allegedly failed to treat Siziba despite having already parted with a cow that the healer had demanded.

The matter came to light after one of the murder suspects Edmore Mpofu, appeared before Kwekwe magistrates’ court facing a murder charge.

According to State papers, on April 14 this year, Siziba called Mubaiwa to treat him from the disease which he reportedly contracted after bedding a married woman.

Mubaiwa promised that it would not take minutes to treat the man, but he later on failed to do as promised.

This did not go down well with his friends and relatives who suddenly grabbed the faith healer and started meting out instant justice on the him.

Mpofu together with Anderson Tshuma, Tony Siziba, and a Denford who are still on the run, then assaulted Mubaiwa with fists and an unknown blunt object until he lost consciousness.

He died on his way to hospital.

Kwekwe Magistrate Miss Vimbai Mtukwa remanded Mpofu in custody to 7 May. B-Metro