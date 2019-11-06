Macheso promises six videos

By Africa Moyo

Following the success of “Ngaibake” video on which he collaborated with dancehall star Freeman, Alick Macheso has decided to dig into his archives and select old songs that can be made into videos. All things being equal, six videos should be ready for the market later this month.

Macheso said he will not be working on a new album this year as he concentrates on the videos.

Macheso last released a music album, “Dzinosvitsa Kure”, on June 6 last year, and his legion of fans expected him to drop another one this year, but the sungura star has other plans.

“Dzinosvitsa Kure” took the market by storm, especially tracks such as “Kudzwai” and “Chikuru Kurarama”.

Last year’s album came after another scorcher, “Tsoka Dzerwendo”, which had been released in 2016.

In an interview on the sidelines of the recent ninth anniversary for Hwange-based coal miner, Makomo Resources, Macheso told The Herald that there will not be a new album this year.

“No, we are not having a new album this year,” said the talented bassist.

Macheso said Orchestra Mberikwazvo fans will be entertained by the videos that are set to be released soon.

“We are working on videos while also working on the latest album. In terms of the videos, we will be picking tracks from our previous works since we do not have a video on the market.

“Our fans have been calling on us to give them videos for some time, so that is what we are working on. The videos must be ready this year. We are doing six videos to whet the appetites of our fans. All the videos will be done within Zimbabwe,” said Macheso.

He said after releasing the videos, they will seriously work on their latest offering.

Despite the rising influence of Zimdancehall music, whose artistes release new projects regularly, sungura music still has a major stake in showbiz.

The ninth Makomo Gala staged in Hwange proved that sungura music remains alive and well, with Macheso and Peter Moyo, leaving thousands of fans who thronged Hwange Stadium clamouring for more.