Mapeza wary of Chicken Inn

By Mukudzei Chingwere

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says rivals Chicken Inn have already presented their championship credentials with their transfer business.

The two teams clash in a Castle Lager Premiership showdown at Luveve tomorrow.

The Gamecocks have already lost once this season, while the only blemish for the champions is a stalemate against newboys Mushowani.

“They had a good start and that is the difference with other clubs, the recruitment they have done this season, I think, they have shown their intent,’’ said Mapeza.

“I think they are pushing for the championship, (and) like I said, we have to put everything into the game.

“It a huge game for us, Chicken Inn have had a good start (but), after losing to Ngezi Platinum over the Easter holidays, for us to get maximum points there we have to put everything into the game.

“It will be war because I do not think they will want to lose two games in a row, so they will be up for this game.’’

FC Platinum have dominated in their meetings with Chicken Inn. The Herald