Man jailed 2 years for stealing beer

By Michael Magoronga

A Kwekwe man has been sentenced to an effective 24 months in jail for breaking into a bar and stealing beer worth $16.

Tryson Chiundura (20) of Matimu village under Chief Gambiza in Chiundura was convicted of unlawful entry by Kwekwe magistrate Mr Storey Rushambwa.

Mr Rushambwa initially sentenced Chiundura to 36 months imprisonment before suspending 12 months on condition of good behavior.

Prosecuting, Mrs Chipo Hungwe said that on November 14 this year, around 4am Chiundura proceeded to Machakwi Bar at Sherwood Farm, Kwekwe.

He then forced his way into the bar after breaking the lock to the door using an unknown object. Chiundura then helped himself to seven pints of beer, leaving them slightly above half. He then took 10, 1,25 litres Chibuku Super opaque beers, before leaving. The Herald