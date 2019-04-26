Ndiraya reveals plans to rope in DeMbare sons

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has revealed plans to engage the club’s former players to assist the fallen giants get back on their feet.

He has engaged his trusted lieutenants Gift Muzadzi and Biggie Zuze into his new technical team.

Ndiraya this week accepted the huge responsibility to coach the misfiring Glamour Boys following the dismissal of Lloyd Chigowe and his backroom staff.

His first assignment is an away tie against newboys TeOne at Barbourfields this Sunday.

“Biggie Zuze is coming in as the first assistant coach.

“He should be joining the team tomorrow (today),’’ he said.

“Gift Muzadzi is already here as the goalkeepers’ coach and we will recommend another assistant coach in due course.

“But we are good to go. I am sure when we play on Sunday, we will be having those two esteemed gentlemen, former Dynamos greats, in the team.

“I am sure this will really help us share the pressure that comes with the job and, of course, that will also help us talk to the boys and make them realise that it’s not just an ordinary job to play for Dynamos.

“I can’t do that alone, I need my colleagues to assist me. It’s not just Gift and Biggie, I think in the future we will be engaging even the other former Dynamos players, and club greats to come and assist the youngsters.

“I hope this will help them as we start this difficult journey.’’

He said he thought long and hard before flying into the crisis Dynamos finds themselves in.

He has mostly been observing as the players went through their paces under Belgian coaching consultants Billian Valery Jozef and Beelen Dirk Lode, who are on a one month attachment.

“Obviously, in a bunch of players that have gone for a three-game losing streak you will find sad faces,’’ he said.

“Most of them lack experience and when such a phase comes across, it becomes really difficult to remain focused.

“That has been the message, things have not gone the way we have wanted, but we have to pick ourselves up and move forward.

“I have seen some encouraging signs.

“At the moment, we look like one of the small teams, which is very dangerous, not just for Dynamos, but for football in Zimbabwe because Dynamos is a big brand, and that big brother tag should be transferred onto the pitch.

“We are fortunate that we have Belgian coaches around.

“Those are the ones who have been running with it and that has afforded me the chance to observe all the players and I am sure that will help me to judge them correctly.’’ The Herald