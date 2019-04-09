Mpilo doctor ‘steals’ drugs

By Michelle Gwizi

A doctor at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly stealing drugs worth $110 from the hospital theatre while on duty.

Emmanuel Mucheni (33) yesterday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Jeconiah Ncube facing a charge of theft.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody on $100 bail to Friday for provision of a trial date.

Prosecuting, Mr Leonard Chile said Mucheni and a nurse, Ms Nothabo Nkomo (36), were on duty when the doctor stole the drugs from the medical institution’s theatre where surgeons carry out medical operations.

“On 4 April this year at around 7.30PM, Ms Nkomo and Mucheni were on duty at the hospital’s theatre. At around 12.01AM Ms Nkomo proceeded to the anaesthetist room and found the cupboard open with 23 Pethidines and 10 Fentanyl of 100mg drugs missing.

“Ms Nkomo immediately advised the sister-in-charge who led in investigating the matter by letting the loss control officer who was on duty to search the doctor who had left a few minutes earlier,” said the prosecutor.

The court heard that Muchena was found with the missing 13 Pethidines and five Fentanyls leading to his arrest.

Pethidine is used to treat pain, particularly during childbirth while Fentanyl is used to treat severe pain, especially advanced cancer pain.

The total value of the missing drugs is $110 and drugs worth $62 were recovered. The Chronicle