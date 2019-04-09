Teenage armed robber killed over loot sharing

By Nqobile Tshili

A teenager from Old Pumula suburb in Bulawayo who was stabbed to death in an incident that left his friend hospitalised, was part of a syndicate of armed robbers who turned on each other after rowing about how to share their loot.

Thabelo Ndlovu (19) allegedly stabbed Mthokozisi Phakathi (19) to death and left their friend Blessed Zulu in a critical condition following a dispute over a cellphone and money on Monday last week.

Police said the three teenagers were muggers who had robbed someone of $150 and a cellphone and their dispute arose when it was time to share the loot.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango said Ndlovu was arrested at his rural home in Ntabazinduna.

She said the trio robbed someone of $150 and a cellphone, then fought over the loot leading to the murder.

“Following a tip off from members of the public, we arrested the teenager from Old Pumula for murder and attempted murder.

“He was arrested at his rural home in Ntabazinduna. We also learnt that the three teenagers were part of an armed robbery syndicate and the cellphone which resulted in the fatal stabbing was also part of their loot. He is now facing a new armed robbery charge,” said Chief Insp Simango.

“The other teenager who is admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital has also been arrested on robbery charges. He is now under police guard at the hospital.”

She expressed gratitude to members of the public for assisting police to arrest Thabelo. The Chronicle