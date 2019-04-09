Bantu Academy, Zim Leopards merge

By Ricky Zililo

Bantu Academy and Zim Leopards FC have merged and will compete in the Zifa Bulawayo Metropolitan Province League as Bantu Leopards.

Club chairman Peter Simabulani confirmed the merger and said they had notified Zifa Bulawayo Province about the union.

Bantu Academy finished 10th in Division Two last season, while Leopards gave up their Zifa Southern Region Division One League franchise citing financial challenges.

Simabulani said Bantu Leopards will be coached by former Highlanders and Zimbabwe Saints striker Chipo Tsodzo and will focus on identifying and developing young talent.

“The merger was concluded on April 1 and the new entity will now be called Bantu Leopards Football Club. I have been assigned to ensure a smooth integration of players,” said Simabulani.

“Bantu Leopards FC takes over all assets and liabilities of Zim Leopards and Bantu Academy. Bantu Leopards FC’s main focus shall be to identify, nurture and develop talented young players. The previous clubs have respectfully nurtured a number of young players who are excelling in top leagues in and outside Zimbabwe,” he said.

Among the top players that came through the Bantu system are Belgium-based Marvellous Nakamba and the national team trio of Kudakwashe Mahachi, Teenage Hadebe and Danny Phiri, who are all based in South Africa.

ZPC Kariba striker Francesco Zekumbawire, Chicken Inn utility player Xolani Ndlovu, former Highlanders’ centre-back Bennson Phiri, who now plays for Bulawayo City, and Bulawayo Chiefs’ Lee Matizirofa are among the players groomed by Zim Leopards.

Zifa Bulawayo Province vice-chairman Allan Mpofu confirmed receipt of the Bantu Leopards merger letter and said there are a “few” things that have to be attended to for the union to be “blessed” by his office.

Bantu Leopards will also have to pay $500 for a name change. The Chronicle