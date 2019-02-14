Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

No Valentine’s for Chicken Inn couple

By Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

It is Valentine’s Day today and lovers worldwide will be showing each other love and affection through heart-adorned cards, bumper boxes of chocolate, bouquets of red roses and teddy bears.

The Chicken Inn couple Makhosana Mguni and Belinda Nyoni are now Chicken Inn brand ambassadors
Sadly for the Chicken Inn couple – Makhosana “Makho” Mguni and Belinda Nyoni, they will not be together on this day of love because of distance.

Makho, who celebrated his 28th birthday yesterday, works in South Africa while his fiancée Belinda works at a clothing boutique in Bulawayo.

Makho and Belinda are the couple whose proposal picture at Chicken Inn went viral over December and most of January.

As Valentine’s Day has become heavily commercialised with most partners expecting to be spoilt, Belinda on the contrary said she was not expecting anything from Makho.

“I don’t expect anything from him really. There are a lot of things that he has to pay for in the future and this is the last thing that I’m expecting.

“However, if he wants to do something for me, I’ll be glad,” said Belinda.

Destiny changer . . . Makhosana Mguni goes down on his knee as he proposes to his sweetheart Belinda Nyoni for a hand in marriage at a Chicken Inn outlet in Bulawayo, on Wednesday last week. The picture has gone viral. Inset: Makhosana and Belinda
Destiny changer . . . Makhosana Mguni goes down on his knee as he proposes to his sweetheart Belinda Nyoni for a hand in marriage at a Chicken Inn outlet in Bulawayo. The picture went viral. Inset: Makhosana and Belinda

For Makho’s birthday, Belinda sent him a present.

“I understand that he can’t be here because of work, but as a way to cheer him up, I sent him a present on Tuesday. It arrived in the afternoon and judging from his reaction, he was happy,” said Belinda.

Makho is saving up to pay lobola (bride price) in April this year.

Thereafter, a wedding date will be set to consolidate their six-year relationship.

Like many who are also in long distance relationships, the two will most probably spend their day chatting with each other on WhatsApp. The Chronicle

