Ricky Fire gives back to Chitown

By Praise Masvosva

Ricky Fire is set to give back to Chitungwiza community as he holds a free show on the Valentine’s Day at Chinomona Open Space in Unit D.

It will be a special day for the Ndiratidze Zvaunoita singer who will be also launching his ninth album titled Huchi Mukati (Honey Inside).

Speaking to H-Metro ahead of the album launch Ricky Fire said he is taking people down to the memory lane with his forthcoming album.

“People should expect the original ‘Ricky Fire’, Ricky Fire wekuna Kumba Kunouya Kuno.

“They should think of the real Ricky Fire anozikanwa nemunhu wese.

“The album carries nine tracks,” he said.

He added:

“The album will be launched in Chitungwiza where I grew up in and to me it’s like I will be giving back to the community.

“It’s a token of appreciation for the support they have been giving me.”

Some of the chanters who are expected to entertain people on the album launch include Sniper Storm, Seh Calaz, Guspy Warrior, Dhadza D, Kinnah, Lady Squanda and Hwinza among others.

His previous albums include Kugedageda Kwemeno, She is perfect, the real fireman, Advance Kushuga, Chitungwiza mi come from, 7 seals and Hombarume among others.

Ricky Fire has engaged the services of several producers like Symplex, Marlon Tee, Oskid, T Man and Eye Music. H-Metro