Pitch Black Afro ‘hid evidence’

Kwaito cum hip-hop proponent Pitch Black Afro allegedly killed his wife Catherine Trishna Modisane after accusing her of “destroying his music career”.

The musician, real name Thulani Ngcobo, then allegedly concealed the evidence from the police by “putting a sanitary pad into her private parts” and claimed that the blood found at the murder scene came from her menstruation.

The musician also allegedly wiped the blood from the scene with a towel which appeared to have been hidden in the room when police and paramedics arrived.

This is the version the state intends to present against Pitch Black, according to a well-placed source.

Sunday World understands that the state pathologist refuted the musicians’ version by finding that Modisane was not on her periods at the time of her untimely death.

These explosive details apparently form part of the murder case the state has preferred against the muso for allegedly killing Modisane.

