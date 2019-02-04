Bulawayo Bomber out to blast SA’s Visser

By Ricky Zililo

Zimbabwe heavyweight boxer Elvis Moyo will be going for a knockout when he trades leather with South African Ruan Visser in a 10-round non-title fight at Sun Arena in Pretoria.

The bout, which is being promoted by 5th Element Promotions and dubbed “Battle of the Warriors”, will be held on February 10.

The Zimbabwean pugilist said he is ready to knock out Visser.

“I’ve been training hard for this fight and I’m in good shape. I just want to box after 10 months. I can’t say I’m rusty because I’ve had good sparring sessions which have helped me a lot. My aim is to knock him out to improve my rankings,” said Moyo.

The Bulawayo Bomber risks being stripped of his World Boxing Federation All-Africa heavyweight title, as he is failing to get opponents to defend the crown he won on August 25, 2017, by beating Ghanaian pugilist Bernard Adie.

Since his fight against Adie, Moyo defended the title against Congolese Knife Didier at the City Sports Centre in Harare in January 2018. His last fight was in April last year when he beat Ukrainian Pedyura Maksym.

The Bulawayo Bomber believes this fight will open more avenues for him.

Meanwhile, Moyo has set aside 12 tickets for Zimbabweans that will be visiting South Africa at the weekend.

Moyo, who is promoting his own fight, said the tickets are “only” for his countrymen that will be in South Africa and those interested in the tickets can contact him through his Facebook page. The Chronicle