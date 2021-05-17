Bulawayo Bomber sets up gym in South Africa

By Ricky Zililo

South Africa-based Zimbabwean heavyweight boxer Elvis Moyo will open a gym to cater to boxers, mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters and bouncers in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg on June 1.

The former continental heavyweight champion has named the fitness centre Bomber’s Gym after his nickname.

Moyo is putting final touches on the facility, which he said is a dream come true.

“I’m opening a gym at Lyndhurst Square, closer to where I stay. It will basically be a boxing gym, kick-boxing gym, fitness gym and obviously because I do security there’s a section with weights for bouncers,” said Moyo.

“We are working to accommodate amateur boxers and professional MMA fighters. I’ll get one of my guys to register as a boxing coach cornerman so that he can take professional boxers. Obviously, boxers from Zimbabwe will find a gym they can call home when they come here for boxing. I’ll accommodate as much as I can,” he said.

The Bulawayo Bomber has put on hold his initial plan to pursue management of boxers and being a boxing promoter.

“I realised that I can’t do that (boxing promotions and management of boxers) while hoping to be bankrolled by people. So my best plan is to start from the bottom, open a gym, accommodate fighters, manage them, train them, assist them and then take it from there.

“If I can come to Bulawayo, open a Bomber’s Gym to groom fighters and then bring them to South Africa to develop their skills, I think I would have achieved my goal. This is a first step towards contributing to the development of boxers,” said Moyo. The Chronicle