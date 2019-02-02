Gatecrasher in court for malicious damage to property

By Lisa Mangena

A 19 year old man from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly damaging property worth about $100 after he had been denied entry to what he thought was a party.

Prince Moyo from Cowdray Park suburb and his co-accused Mqhelisi Ndlovu who is still at large allegedly threw stones at Mr Charles Mupatsi’s house and broke his car’s windscreen and two sheets of asbestos.

Moyo appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube facing a charge of malicious damage to property.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.He was taken for community service assessment and will on Monday hear his judgment.

The prosecutor Mr Tapiwa Solani said sometime last year Mr Mupatsi was hosting a family gathering at his home in Cowdray Park suburb.

“When they saw people gathered, Moyo and his friend went to Mr Mupatsi’s house stating that they had come for a party he was hosting.

“Mr Mupatsi tried to convince the pair that it was not a party but a family gathering but they did not understand it. They threw stones into Mr Mupatsi’s yard and broke the windscreen of a Toyota car and two of his asbestos,” said Mr Solani.

The court heard when Mr Mupatsi came out of his gate to try and handle the situation, the two disappeared into the darkness but he managed to recognise Moyo.

Mr Mupatsi, after being given a chance by the magistrate to talk, said he wanted the two to pay for the damages they had caused.

“I take it that the two were drunk due to their behavior on the day and l want them to pay for the damages they caused,” he said.

Moyo was apprehended early this year and police are still on the lookout for Ndlovu. The Chronicle.