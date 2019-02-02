Teacher up for Grade 7 pupil rape

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A teacher at a Colleen Bawn school in Gwanda has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his Grade Seven pupil.The teacher (51) allegedly raped the 14-year-old girl several times last year during the second and third terms.

The offence came to light after the girl’s mother suspected that her daughter was pregnant.

The teacher was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a rape charge.He was remanded out of custody to February 8 on $100 bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Takunda Mafudze said the accused allegedly invited the girl to either his office or classroom during break time.

“On an unknown date last year but during the school’s second term the teacher called the juvenile into the classroom while her classmates were playing outside during break time. She complied and her teacher started fondling her breasts.

“The juvenile tried to scream but the teacher took a sjambok and threatened to assault her if she made any noise. He then raped the juvenile and threatened to assault her if she revealed the matter. The juvenile kept quiet out of fear of her teacher’s threats,” he said.

Mr Mafudze said the teacher allegedly raped the juvenile on several other occasions in his office and in the classroom while the other pupils were away.

He said on December 22 the juvenile’s mother asked her neighbour to confront the girl as she suspected that her daughter was pregnant.

“The juvenile’s neighbour interviewed the girl who revealed that she had been raped by the teacher. The matter was reported to the police resulting in the teacher’s arrest.

“The juvenile went for medical examination and results showed that she was three months pregnant,” he said. The Chronicle.