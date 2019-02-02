PM Studios targets Gwanda inmates

By Mthabisi Tshuma

Gawanda’s new state-of-the-art music studio which was opened last year with the hope of improving the quality of music for Matabeleland South artistes has gone a step further and is targeting inmates at Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Gwanda.

Owned by Prophet Tatenda Makasi of Destiny Encounter Ministries, PM Studios has extended their hand of service as they want to enable Gwanda inmates to record their song.

ZPCS Gwanda has a choir of talented men who have managed to grace occasions that include burial of provincial heroes, celebration of the Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day in Matabeleland South.

The opening of the studio was highly commended by the community and has seen a number of artistes in the small town releasing albums and singles.

In the past a number of talented youths in Gwanda failed to make a breakthrough mainly because of the poor quality of music.

“We are now waiting for response from the ZPCS Head offices on our offer as we want to empower the inmates so that by the time they come out, those interested in music can pursue careers,” Prophet Makasi said.

He said he wishes to see a community that will warmly welcome inmates back to the society and help them in furthering their dreams.

“A number of South African artists released from jail after doing time for their crimes have succeeded mostly because they practised this in jail and were given the exposure,” he said.

Zhezhingtons, one of the fast rising house artistes in the province has managed to record his album which is set to be released by mid February.

The studio is still offering free recording sessions to Gwanda artists as a way of enabling them to grow and get some airwave on radios nationally. The Chronicle.