Hubby stabber on the run

Police in Victoria Falls are looking for a woman who allegedly fatally stabbed her live-in boyfriend with a kitchen knife following a domestic dispute.

Forty-seven-year-old Molly Ncube of Chinotimba suburb went into hiding last week following the death of Ishmael Mangari (27) who succumbed to the injuries on December 27.

Ncube and Mangari had been cohabiting since September last year until November 24 when she allegedly stabbed him.

Mangari was buried in Victoria Falls on Saturday while Ncube’s whereabouts are not known.

Matabeleland North Province police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we received a report about an issue that started as a domestic dispute and ended with murder. Investigations are underway and a manhunt has been launched for the suspect,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

She said Mangari died as a result of excessive bleeding due to a ruptured vein.

Chief Insp Makonese bemoaned the prevalence of domestic violence cases.

“While government is ratifying international conventions and putting in place policies to empower women, we would want to warn women not to take advantage of this. The suspect reported a case of domestic violence and hid the fact that she had stabbed the now deceased. We want also to encourage men not to suffer in silence,” she added.

In September, Mangari started cohabiting with Ncube, a known hooker operating at Chinotimba Old Bar.

The couple had an altercation over an undisclosed issue on November 27.

“The now deceased started assaulting Ncube and in retaliation she is suspected to have used a kitchen knife to stab him on the right arm thereby rupturing an artery,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

Mangari collapsed and was rushed to Victoria Falls Hospital where he was admitted.

Ncube on the other hand rushed to the police and reported a case of domestic violence against Mangari.

Mangari was arrested on November 26 when he went to the police to press charges after his discharge from hospital.

Police said he did not disclose that he was stabbed.

Mangari was taken to court and released on summons.

He visited Victoria Falls on three occasions and was treated and discharged.

His fourth visit was after he reportedly collapsed at the Immigration Offices as his family was applying for a one-day pass to take him to Livingstone, Zambia for treatment as his condition deteriorated.

Hospital authorities transferred him to Mpilo Central Hospital for blood transfusion and treatment.

He however died in an ambulance in Hwange on his way to Bulawayo.

Police opened murder investigations after a postmortem showed that Mangari died of acute anemia and artery injury.

The family, however, says a police officer who handled the case was aware that Mangari had been stabbed and put him in cells despite the fact that he was bleeding when he went to report a case against Ncube. The Chronicle