Goat herders drown in swimming escapade

By Esinathy Sibanda/Whinsley Masara

Two minors from Gokwe drowned during a swimming escapade while herding goats.

A boy Tatenda Befura (5) and a girl Patris Muduveki (6) both of Mtumbumtumbu village under Chief Chireya were found floating in Hwadze River at around 5PM on Sunday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the drowning.

“I can confirm we received a case of sudden death of two minors who drowned in Hwadze River in Gokwe on Sunday evening.

“The two were herding goats when they decided to swim leading to their drowning,” said Insp Goko.

The bodies have since been taken to Gokwe District Hospital for post mortem.

Insp Goko said parents and guardians should avoid sending children close to water bodies especially during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, a seven-year-old boy from Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo fell and drowned in a garden pit while in the company of his friends.

Tamutswa Kamucheka, who was a Grade Two pupil at Mthombowesizwe Primary School drowned last Friday. The Chronicle