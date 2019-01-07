Floods warning for Gokwe

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

The Meteorological Services Department Midlands office has warned of possible floods in low-lying areas such as Gokwe as the province is expecting incessant rains this week.

Speaking during a Civil Protection Unit (CPU) strategic meeting in Gweru on Friday, the department’s provincial manager, Mr Tafirenyika Zinyowera, said some parts of the province will receive heavy rains exceeding 100mm per day.

Mr Zinyowera said people in low- lying areas such as Gokwe should be on the lookout as there is a possibility of floods tomorrow (Tuesday).

“We received heavy rains in the past few days. Gweru and Gokwe recorded 100mm, Zvishavane and Mberengwa also received around 57mm earlier this week.

“So next week we are expecting more heavy rains and we would want those in low-lying areas such as Gokwe to be prepared because from Tuesday onwards those areas are going to have incessant rains according to our weather forecast.

“We are considering putting up another weather station at Gokwe- Nembedziya so that we know the exact quantities that those areas receive,” he said.

Mr Zinyowera said the rainfall pattern was not going to change much despite the El-Nino weakening.

He said the province should expect average to below average rainfall until the end of the summer cropping season.

“As for the rainfall pattern, it is not going to change much. We have noticed that El Nino is weakening but from January to March we are still expecting normal to below normal rains this season. Areas in the southern part of the province should expect below average rains,” he said.

Midlands Provincial Civil Protection Unit chairperson Mr Thompson Siziba said the CPU will also be on high alert to ensure rapid response in case of floods.

“Usually what happens with Gokwe is that if Gokwe South receives heavy rains the main river Sengwa also passes through Gokwe North enroute to Zambezi so both districts can be affected.

“As CPU we will be on the lookout to ensure rapid response,” he said. The Herald