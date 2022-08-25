Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Nelson Chamisa whisked away from Gokwe rally after Zanu-PF attacks

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro 44,718
Journalists Tongai Mwenje, Toneo Rutsito, Pellagia Mpurwa and Chelsea Mashayamombe were heavily beaten by ZANUPF thugs. Toneo lost a tooth.
Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa was on Thursday whisked away from a rally in Chitekete, Gokwe, after suspected Zanu-PF thugs surrounded his convoy with the intention of attacking him.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed the development, accusing Zanu-PF of orchestrating violence.

“At least 15 Zanu PF cars have barricaded raids and attacked President Nelson Chamisa motorcade as he approached the Gokwe Kabuyuni Rally. The thugs are armed with machetes. The rally will proceed despite this security emergency.

“Violence perpetrated by Zanu PF thugs has broken out at the venue of the Gokwe Kabuyuni Rally. Zanu PF thugs are assaulting citizens who had come to attend the rally. Change Champion in Chief Nelson Chamisa convoy has also been attacked.”

Chamisa was due to address a rally as alleged Zanu-PF thugs attacked activists and journalists, including TechMag editor Toneo Rutsito who lost a tooth.

“There’s been an escalation of violence in Gokwe ahead of a rally to be addressed by Change Champion in Chief, Nelson Chamisa,” Mahere said.

“Journalists Tongai Mwenje, Toneo Rutsito, Pellagia Mpurwa and Chelsea Mashayamombe have been heavily beaten by Zanu-PF thugs. Toneo lost a tooth.”

This is not the first time Chamisa and his supporters have been allegedly attacked by Zanu-PF supporters.

Recently, during Chamisa’s countrywide tour, a CCC supporter Mboneni Ncube was attacked to death with a spear by Zanu-PF supporters at a CCC rally in Kwekwe.

Political violence is happening a few months before the country holds hamonised elections scheduled for 2023.

