Bosso defender Tandi on the road to recovery after injury setback

Highlanders FC centre back Andrew Tandi has begun his path to recovery following an injury setback that sidelined him since May.

Tandi suffered a serious leg injury when his side played against fierce rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on 15 May, 2022.

He fractured his right leg fibula, a bone in the lower leg stretching from the knee to the ankle after a horrific challenge, from behind, by Dembare’s Bill Antonio.

However, the former Bulawayo Chiefs player has started some light training as he works towards returning to his full fitness.

In a video seen by Nehanda Radio, Tandi was spotted at the gym doing some drills and workouts.

In reaction to his recovery, the ex-Bulawayo City central defender said: “I’m very happy that the recovery is going well.

“I starting going to the gym on Monday,” he told Nehanda Radio on Wednesday.

Following the injury, Tandi has been walking on crutches for six for weeks and underwent operations two times.

Meanwhile, Highlanders are facing troubled Harare based outfit CAPS United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter on Sunday afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium.

Nonetheless, dubbed as the ‘Battle of Cities’ the match scheduled for Bulawayo is in limbo following reports Makepekepe players are considering boycotting the fixture over their outstanding dues.

Reports indicate the Green Machine bosses are yet to pay players their salaries as well as winning bonuses for June and July.