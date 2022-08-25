Premium US$5000 tables for Rick Ross concert in Zimbabwe sold out

VVIP Premium tables costing US$5000 each for the concert featuring American rapper Rick Ross in Zimbabwe have been sold out with organisers saying the remaining tickets are fast running out for the much awaited event on the 18th of November 2022.

ROAR Entertainment, the company behind the international superstar’s local show, spokesperson and veteran entertainment consultant Ms Shally told Nehanda Radio on Thursday that premium tables had been sold out.

She applauded Zimbabweans and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region for exhibiting an “exciting” behavior of buying tickets in advance.

“Basically the premium tables which are very close to where Rick Ross will be performing from, they already have been sold out. This is quite exciting especially in the Zimbabwean culture where a lot of people are used to buying tickets when the show is like a week away,” Ms Shally said.

“Right now we are getting a lot of sales. I have no doubts we are going to be sold out pretty soon. For me, this is quite exciting to see such behavior in the Zimbabwean people, where people buy tickets in advance.

“What’s exciting about this event is, it is regional. We have people from Zambia, South Africa, Namibia among other countries who are also buying the tickets. This is not just a Zimbabwean event. It is like a Southern Africa event which is quite exciting and people are buying in advance.”

Only last week, Ms Shally said 40 percent of the total tickets had already been bought, adding there was no plan of selling tickets at the venue.

Rick Ross is set to perform in Zimbabwe at the Harare International Convention Centre (HICC) on Friday the 18th of November 2022.

The concert is powered by Better Brands Petroleum. Tickets are being sold at all Pick n Pay branches at the BancABC kiosks. There is also an option to buy using a visa card or paying with paypal at www.roar-entertainment.com.

For the V-VIP Gold Tables costing US$4,000 each, she said only 8 tables were left. Only 4 tables are left at the V-VIP Silver costing US$3,000 each.

General access early bird tickets start at US$50 per individual and one would have to part with US$150 for an early bird VIP ticket.

The VVIP Premium ticket gives ten people access to Rick Ross, an opportunity to be up close with the star, 10 Belaire Champagne bottles and security.