Mozambique braces for a destructive tropical storm

Mozambican weather authorities say a tropical storm, which is likely to turn into a cyclone, is expected to hit the mainland through the northern province of Nampula.

The authorities warn more than 500,000 people in central and northern regions could be affected, including displacement by floods, damaged properties and loss of crops – with many expected to need shelter, food and clothing.

Some 76 health centres and other infrastructure in the country may be partially or completely damaged by the storm, according to the weather authorities.

The country’s National Institute of Meteorology (Inam) said the storm, which hit Madagascar on Saturday, was already in the Mozambique Channel and was progressively moving towards the coast.

It is expected to land in Nampula on Monday, lasting in Mozambique until Thursday.

Heavy rains are expected to affect the provinces of Nampula, Zambézia, Niassa and Sofala, Tete and Manica, according to Inam’s spokesman Acácio Tembe.

The national disaster risk management institute is already preparing to support potential victims and trying to avoid the worst. BBC News