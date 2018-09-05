Makore leads Mighty Warriors strike force

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

All but one Mighty Warriors’ players reported for camp on Monday to prepare for the upcoming Cosafa Women’s Championships that gets underway in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, next week.

Out of the 30 players coach Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda called into camp, only Rumbidzai Zhoya of Auckland did not report for camp.

“All players but one (Rumbidzai Zhoya) reported for camp on 3 September. Training commenced at 10am at the Zifa Village in Mt Hampden. Mighty Warriors will depart on the 10th,” said Zifa on its official Twitter account.

The Mighty Warriors are in Group C alongside Swaziland, Namibia and Uganda, and get their campaign underway on September 13 against Namibia, who they beat 4-0 in the African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier in April.

After their opening match, the girls will take on Swaziland in the second group game on September 14 before winding up their Group C campaign against east African guest nation Uganda on September 17.

There are 12 countries that have been grouped into three pools of four that has South Africa, Botswana, Madagascar and Malawi in Group A, while Zambia, Lesotho, Mozambique and another guest nation Cameroon are in Group B.

The Mighty Warriors firepower will be led by Black Rhinos striker, Rutendo Makore, who has since returned from a brief spell in Spain.

Mighty Warriors preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Shebba Rauli (Auckland), Chido Dzingirai (Correctional), Lindiwe Magwede (Cyclone Stars), Cynthia Shonga (Faith Drive)

Defenders: Sheila Makoto (Blue Swallows), Lynett Mutokuto (Black Rhinos), Sarudzai Chikowore (Harare City), Edline Mutumbami (Blue Swallows), Danai Bhobho (Harare City), Nobuhle Majika (M.S. U), Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional), Sithembile Nyoni (Weerams), Diana Nyika (MSU)

Midfielders: Emmaculate Msipa (Black Rhinos), Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional), Mavis Chirandu (Black Rhinos), Greater Bande (Cyclone Stars), Rumbidzai Zhoya (Auckland), Felistas Muzongondi (Black Rhinos), Peacemore Kenende (Inline Academy), Evermore Mutandwa (Weerams), Kudzanai Chiparausha (Blue Swallows), Concilia Madotsa (Faith Drive)

Strikers: Maudy Mafuruse (Faith Drive), Rutendo Makore (Black Rhinos), Erina Jeke (Correctional), Berita Kabwe (Correctional), Shamiso Mutasa (Harare City) Elizabeth Bvunzawabaya (Cyclone Stars), Susan Nyama (Herentals). The Chronicle.