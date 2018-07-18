Girl (13) raped ‘to pay for school books, shoes’

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 44 year old Gwanda man raped his 13-year-old niece as payment for buying her school books and school shoes. The man from Colleen Bawn area who cannot be named for purposes of protecting the juvenile pleaded not guilty to rape when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira.

He was remanded in custody to July 23 for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Mncedisi Dube said the man bought the school items for his niece who is in Grade Six on December 18 last year.

He subsequently raped her twice between December 19 to December 24.

“During the period 19 to 24 December last year the accused person found the complainant home alone while her parents had gone to collect mopane worms. He grabbed her and told her to sleep with him as appreciation for school books and shoes that he had bought for her.

“The complainant refused but he raped her and left the home. He threatened to take back the school items he had bought her if she reported the matter,” he said. The Chronicle