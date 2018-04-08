Let’s help him, says Macheso

By Prince Mushawevato

Sungura supremo Alick Macheso has pledged to offer “unconditional assistance” to ailing sungura singer Tedious Matsito’s son, Tedious Muchapedza Matsito Jnr.

Macheso said he was disturbed by Tedious Matsito’s deteriorating health.

“Mukoma Tedious is not well and I know the financial and psychological challenges this causes on the family. It will be good if we all come together and assist this legend. Everyone should bring on board whatever they think can help our brother recover. It should not just be us musicians but every Zimbabwean helping,” he said.

Baba Sharo has pledged to nurture Muchapedza musically and provide him with free studio time at his Alema Studios in Chitungwiza among other things.

Matsito anointed his son Muchapedza to take reins at Ngwenya Brothers after he suffered a second stroke.

The “Ndiripamusungo” singer can now hardly sing and struggles to walk.

“I have helped other sons of legends the likes of Tendai and Morgan Dembo, Suluman and Tryson Chimbetu, Peter Moyo among others and I’m determined to help Muchapedza. I want him to master the art of music and carry on with his father’s legacy just like his colleagues. I don’t expect anything in return for helping Matsito’s son. The only payback I want is for him and the group Ngwenya Brothers to do well,” added Macheso.

Macheso is currently under pressure, putting final touches to his 11th studio album that is set to be launched on June 8 at Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza.

But that has not deterred him from helping the youngster.

“Muchapedza is recording a couple of songs to feature on the Ngwenya Brothers forthcoming compilation album and we are working closely since I’m also spending most of the time in the studio. Our albums are going to come around the same time” he said.

Award winning promoter Daniel Masaiti and rising musician Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahore are some of the arts practitioners that have in the past helped Matsito with foodstuffs. The Sunday Mail